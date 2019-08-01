Summer Storms Are Back!

After a long stretch of dry weather, rain is finally returning to the forecast, and looks to stick around for a while! The combination of deep tropical moisture, and a lingering trough over the eastern half of the US is all we need to keep those afternoon showers and storms coming back each day. Rain chances look highest Friday-Tuesday, with slightly lower rain chances after that. With that being said, none of these days look like washouts, just passing storms in the afternoon & evening hours. Storms will produce heavy downpours, frequent lightning, and gusty winds. You know the drill! Other than that, highs will be in the 90s, lows in the 70s, and yes, it will be humid! We’re watching a tropical disturbance in the Atlantic, however, not of any concern for us at this point, as its thousands of miles away.