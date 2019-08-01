Sumter Co. students to see changes for upcoming school year

SUMTER CO., Ga. (WALB) - Next week, students will fill the hallways of Sumter County Schools.
One noticeable change they’ll see is the construction of the new Sumter County High School.
It will be located across from South Georgia Technical College.
Also, principals at every school are coming together. Their goal is to create a unified grading system.
Officials said this will ultimately help the students.
“They’re trying to unify their grading system. And that’s due to the retentions. Instead of dealing with grade inflation, we’re trying to have a consistent, streamline grade approach to attacking this problem as well,” said Dr. Torrance Choates, the Sumter County Schools superintendent.
Choates said teachers and principals will continue to meet throughout the school year. He said that ultimately, they want to make the school system better for the students.
