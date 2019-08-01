United Way donates more than 7,500 backpacks full of supplies to local students

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With the new school year right around the corner, United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley is stepping up to make sure every single student in our area has what they need to start learning.
On Thursday, the organization celebrated the end of their summer-long school supply drive, Stuff The Bus,
This was United Way’s sixth annual Stuff The Bus initiative. Leaders say their goals this year were to fill as many backpacks full of supplies as possible and beat last year’s record of 5,764 backpacks donated.
Thanks to the sponsors, volunteers, and companies, the goal was exceeded and 7,578 backpacks full of supplies were given to local schools.
“We are so fortunate to live in a community where we support one another! We are grateful for our company sponsors and the hundreds of volunteers who worked to make this drive so successful. We know there will be many families all over the Chattahoochee Valley who will be looking forward to the start of school with these supplies,” said Denise Guthrie, Coordinator of Special Events for United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley.
Following the celebration today, delivery to schools began. Schools in Phenix City, Russell County, Muscogee County, Marion County, Chattahoochee County, Talbot County, Harris County, and Meriwether County all received backpacks.
Sponsors for the initiative included Campbell Snacks, Char-Broil, CTV BEAM, iHeartMedia, Malone Office Environments, PMB Broadcasting, Publix, TSYS, Two Men And A Truck, UPS, and WestRock.
