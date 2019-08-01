Ushering in August with Higher Rain Chances

Highs expected to hit the mid 90s again today but low 90s if not upper 80s possible Friday through Monday, the days we expect the highest rain coverage (around 50%). By Tuesday, some drier air looks to filter back into the Valley before we see temperatures and rain chances picking up again for the latter half of the work week. Late next week we also need to monitor the possibility of tropical development in the western Atlantic Basin; any developing system could pose a tropical threat to the East Coast of the U.S., but way too far out to pinpoint a concise forecast just yet. Stay tuned!