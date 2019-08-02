AAA launches campaign to address unsafe driving, prevent student fatalities at bus stops

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - School has started for some students in the Chattahoochee Valley, and as every other district is gearing up for the new school year.
AAA is hoping to prevent students from being victims of traffic fatalities. It’s a part of a statewide campaign to address unsafe driving.
According to the Georgia Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, children are 70 times more safe when riding a school bus home or to school than a personal vehicle, but they say that’s also around the same time that it’s the most dangerous for students.
“The most dangerous time of the day for kids throughout the day when it comes to getting to and from school is not when this bus is on the road. It’s when the bus has stopped to pick them up and to drop them off,” said Communications Director Robert Hydrick.
Hydrick said there are more than 14,000 school buses on the road every day transporting more than 181 million passengers for a school year. AAA is teaming up with the governor’s office, the department of public safety and the Muscogee County School District to address unsafe driving in school zones.
“We had a child in South Georgia who was hit and killed by a driver who was passing a school bus illegally,” said Hydrick.
“It’s important that all the motorists are aware of the dangers that exist around those school zones, so they can keep those precious lives safe,” said AAA Spokesman Garrett Townsend.
AAA said over the last decade, nearly one-third of child-pedestrian fatalities happened after school between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. It’s projected that the numbers are even higher for child pedestrian injuries. The Muscogee County School District says the goal is to help fight to lower those numbers.
“Nine students have died due to bus stop fatalities and I for one would not like to see that happen in Muscogee County,” said MCSD Transportation Director Herbert Hill.
AAA said drivers who pass school buses that have their stop arm deployed and their flashing could face a fine and additional charges. Drivers could also have points taken away from their driver’s licenses. Officials say there’s still an ultimate price that they’re hoping no one has to pay.
“Really, the fine or the points mean nothing if a life is lost,” said Townsend.
MCSD’s transportation director said they have hired a number of bus drivers to fill a list of vacancies. He said they’re ready to transport students to a successful year.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.