Annual back to school jam held in Talbot County for parents and students

TALBOT COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Talbot County’s annual back to school jam was held Friday.
Parents and students in the community had the opportunity to participate in the event, despite school starting yesterday.
Students received backpacks filled with school supplies and community-based information. There was also food and vendors. Talbot County partnered with several organizations for the event, including Delta Sigma Theta Metro Chapter, the United Way, Amerigroup, Hope Harbour, and many more.
"It makes sure that the parents don't feel that their kid will be left without the tools to start school. It’s a win-win situation because our students get what they need and our parents get a little bit of relief financially," said Dorothy Bass, executive director of the Talbot County Family Connection.
Community members said they are very thankful for all donations and volunteers because the area was affected by the deadly tornadoes on March 3.
This year marked the sixth year the back to school jam has taken place.
