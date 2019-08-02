Columbus organizations host Free Recycle Supplies Day for teachers

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Organizations in Columbus came together to sponsor a back to school Teacher Free Recycle Supplies Day.
The Keep Columbus Beautiful Commission, Aflac, and Amerigroup sponsored the event that took place Thursday at Lonnie Jackson Academy off Buena Vista Road in Columbus.
Teachers were able to pick up items such as notebooks, file folders, and desk top organizers. Teachers said they were excited to receive the items.
“You always hearing about the kids getting back to school packages and things but never about what the teachers are going to get. We are here we have note books, file folders, staplers, organizers, desk top organizers. So, everything that teachers will need for the year, you can find right here in this room at Lonnie Jackson Academy,” said Gloria Weston-Smart, director of Keep Columbus Beautiful.
The event was open to any teacher in need of school supplies.
