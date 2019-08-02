Dodging Downpours This Weekend

The rest of Friday doesn’t look quite as stormy as yesterday. Don’t get me wrong, there will still be a few storms around, just not quite as widespread. Looking ahead to this weekend, there will be more energy around for storms, so expect around 50% coverage. Won’t be a washout, but you will be dodging those storms Saturday & Sunday afternoon. Typical summertime storms will stick around into next week, so don’t put the umbrella away just yet. Good news is that rain chances will gradually decrease over the course of week. Other than that temps look pretty average, with highs in the 90s, and lows in the 70s. Chances of development with the tropical disturbance in the Atlantic continue to fall, and I don’t see much else happening in the tropics over the next week.