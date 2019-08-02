First responders recognized after saving stroke victim’s life

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Piedmont Columbus Regional created the First Friday Hero program in mid-2016. It’s designed to recognize first responders on a monthly basis who have gone above and beyond the call of duty.
Tyler Smith and Brent Wilson work on the Life Saver 3 helicopter, which worked with Auburn Fire and EMS to air transport a woman who suffered a stroke in Auburn.
“We like to see how a patient does in the long run,” said Wilson. “We transport patients all the time, but we rarely get to see the outcome of the patient. So, its really good and rewarding to see a patient that wasn’t able to speak or move have a complete recovery.”
Their quick work led to a successful outcome, and today they were awarded by Piedmont Columbus Regional for their work.
“It feels great to get a little recognition. First responders a lot of times are out of the lime light, and don’t always get recognized,” Smith admitted. “A lot of people don’t get recognized for the really hard work they do. So it’s great to see this hospital system do this program.”
Not only were the first responders awarded for their work, but they also got to hear from the woman who gives them credit for helping save her life.
Cymthan Shaikh suffered a stroke while visiting her daughter in Auburn during the Fourth of July holiday. She is now back home in Illinois.
“I am so thankful for them to make the decision they made at a time when it was needed, and it was the right decision that they made for me,” stroke survivor Shaikh said. “I was not able to make it for myself. I am so thankful.”
