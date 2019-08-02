Former Columbus mayor responds to vandalism at Temple Israel

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A former mayor of Columbus released on the recent vandalism at a local synagogue.
Temple Israel was vandalized with flyers from a white supremacy group earlier this week. Former mayor and current U.S. Senate candidate, Teresa Tomlinson, released a statement in response to the vandalism.
Tomlinson said in part, “I am, like Rabbi Beth Schwartz, thankful that no one was hurt and that the local police responded quickly, and, yet, I pray for the end of such hatred and ignorance. We must exhibit strength by standing in solidarity with the members of Columbus’ Temple Israel and all Jewish Americans."
Tomlinson also said she offers full condolences and support.
See Tomlinson’s full statement below:
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.