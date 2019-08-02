GUEST SEGMENT: Davis Broadcasting in Columbus hosting Tools 4 School Supply Giveaway

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Students in several area school districts are heading back to the classroom in the coming days.
Davis Broadcasting in Columbus is helping parents out with school supplies as it can be expensive to get children ready for school with all the supplies they need.
Davis Broadcasting’s Tools 4 School Supply Giveaway will take place Friday, August 2 at the Columbus Public Library on Macon Road. The event will be held from 6 p.m. until supplies are gone.
Program Director Michael Soul gives more details about the giveaway.
