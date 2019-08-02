GUEST SEGMENT: Valley Healthcare to host Community Health Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Valley Healthcare is gearing up to celebrate the Community Health Center’s Week.
On Friday, Donna Dailey and Sarah Lang from Valley Healthcare stopped by the studio to tell us all about the event.
Valley Healthcare says they are hosting the week long observance as a way to serve the community and help keep all of the Chattahoochee Valley residents happy and healthy.
Here’s a list of all the events that will be happening during the week:
- August 5- Healthcare for the Homeless at the House of Mercy in Columbus
- August 7- Patient Appreciation Day
- August 8- Stakeholder Appreciation Day
- August 9- Employee Appreciation Day
- August 10- Children’s Health Day
For more information, visit the Valley Healthcare website here.
