Headquarter Nissan Titan Teacher of the Year honored with school supplies

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Headquarter Nissan Titan Teacher of the Year was recently named.
Barbara Madrie from Hannan Elementary Magnet Academy received the honor and was gifted with school supplies donated by the community on Thursday. The supplies came with a $500 Walmart gift card.
Madrie was chosen out of a fierce competition of over 250 other teachers who were nominated. She also received a lapel pin and a free oil change, courtesy of Headquarter Nissan in Columbus.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.