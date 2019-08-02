LaGrange Police arrest alleged gang leader, 2 others following multi-week investigation

LaGrange Ga. (WTVM) - An alleged LaGrange gang leader and two other men have been arrested on numerous drug and gang participation charges following an extensive investigation by the LaGrange Police Department.
Authorities say the investigation began on July 20th with a simple traffic stop in the area of Carver Street. After searching the vehicle, officers found an illegally owned handgun and a substantial amount of marijuana, consistent with distribution purposes.
The passengers, Antendus Dennis and Gary Dennis, were both arrested and charged with Possession of Marijuana with the Intent to Distribute. Gary was also charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon (2 counts) and Theft by Receiving Stolen Property.
As a result of the arrests, the Special Investigations also began an investigation into Gary and Antendus Dennis’s involvement with the FMG Music Group, also known as"Familia Gang." FMG is a known criminal street gang within the City of LaGrange.
Police then executed a search warrant for the residence of Antendus Dennis on Cooley Road. Upon officers arrival, Antendus Dennis attempted to flee the scene by running from officers, but was apprehended after a short foot pursuit.
Also present at the time the warrant was executed was Shamiya Cameron. Cameron fled from officers and ran back into the residence where he attempted to discard an amount of crack cocaine packaged for resale. A Subsequent search of Cameron’s vehicle also revealed that he was in possession of an amount of Crystal Methamphetamine and Xanax all packaged for distribution.
As a result of the execution of this search warrant the Special Investigations Unit was able to obtain a plethora of gang related information all related to the criminal enterprise known as FMG, “Familia Gang” or “Familia Music Group.” This evidence showed that Antendus Dennis was not only a member of FMG, but one of the founding members of FMG and his deep rooted involvement with this enterprise.
Also located within the residence in various hidden locations as well as on the persons previously mentioned, the Special Investigations Unit recovered over $16,000.00 in US Currency, believed to be proceeds of criminal activity (narcotics sales) associated with the Criminal Enterprise known as FMG.
Antendus Dennis was additionally charged with Obstruction of a Police Officer and 2 counts of Participation in Criminal Street Gang Activity
Shamiya Cameron was charged with 6 counts of Participation in Criminal Street Gang Activity, Possession of Cocaine, Methamphetamine and Xanax with the Intent to Distribute, and obstruction of a Police Officer.
Gary Dennis was additionally charged with 4 counts of Participation in Criminal Street Gang Activity.
Authorities say this investigation continues at this time and more charges for these individuals and other members of FMG could still occur in the future. Stay with New Leader 9 for the latest updates.
