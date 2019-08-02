Man accused of gunning down ex-girlfriend in 2015 sentenced to life in prison

PHENIX CITY Ala. (WTVM) -The Phenix City man who police say fatally shot his ex-girlfriend 4 years ago has now been sentenced to life behind bars.
On Friday, the suspect, Demetrius Dorsey, was ordered to life in prison with the possibility of parole.
Last month Dorsey took a deal and pleaded guilty to the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Mariah Farrow. Farrow, a CSU freshman at the time of her murder, was gunned down on 16th Street in Phenix City in 2015.
Family of Farrow says they are not pleased with the result and were hoping for Dorsey to be given the death penalty.
