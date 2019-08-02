Muscogee County School District swears in new police force

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Eight officers were sworn in Friday during a ceremony at the Muscogee County Public Education Center.
Officers said they couldn’t be more excited to help keep students out of harm’s way.
The new MCSD police force is headed into the new school year with a plan. The eight officers will rotate between middle and high schools every day.
Chief Greg Arp said a big focus of the job will be officer-student relationships.
Arp said since early July, they have gone through 144 hours of extensive training and they are ready for the task at hand.
“The training has consisted of the 80 hour resource officer course, crisis intervention, de-escalation techniques, judging mental use of force in firearm, first aid, and CPR. They’ve learned how to use narcon,”said Arp.
Parents have mixed feelings about the new police force.
“To be more focused on the positive aspect of them being there and you know some police officers can get out of hand. So, I just rather them be really trying to secure the kids instead of trying to make them out to be delinquents,”said parent Deshandon Carter.
And for some officers, law enforcement isn’t new to them. A few retired from the Columbus Police Department.
“I’ve gotten to interact with a lot of the principles and a lot of the staff and teachers at the schools. So, all of that I’m bringing over to this department to help out,” said Sgt. Randy Brown with the MSCD Police Department.
Arp said they’re hoping to be fully staffed with 25 officers for one in every middle and high school by December.
