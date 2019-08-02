Muscogee County teachers preparing for new school year

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Friday is ‘Verification Day’ across the Muscogee County School District where students can get their class schedules and meet their teachers.
Hannah Sinclair is a Spanish teacher at Shaw High School.
“Bueno estoy super emocionada para un ano impresionate con mis nuevo estudantes," which translates to, “I’m really excited for a great school year with my new students.”
Muscogee County School District teachers went back to work Thursday. Sinclair says the first thing she does is organize her classroom.
“If I’m organized at the beginning of the year, then it really paves the way for a nice, smooth school year," Sinclair said.
Sinclair is just one of many teachers who digs into her own pocket to buy classroom supplies.
“In total, I’ve probably spent $250, $300 preparing my classroom for the year,” she said.
Some of the supplies Sinclair buys go toward making her lessons fun and engaging, which she says helps the learning process.
“It makes it a lot easier for them to work on something in the classroom with my assistance and I don’t have to worry about oh well you can work on it at home, but then they don’t have those supplies at home so I like to be able to provide it for them," she explained.
Many teachers need help with school supplies. Some common supplies include tissues, glue sticks and colored pencils.
The first day of school for Muscogee County students is Thursday, August 8. Many other districts in our area also start school next week.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.