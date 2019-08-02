Phenix City Schools open new transportation department

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) -Phenix City Schools’ Transportation Department has a shiny new state of the art facility to support one goal… transporting students to and from school safely.
Additionally, the department is supporting the educational process by exercising safe and efficient transportation.
It is estimated that the buses will transport over 5,000 students one way during regular routes.
The department consists of over 60 drivers, as well as many other certified license holders (coaches, substitutes, teachers, and administrators).
“We want our transportation people to understand that we appreciate everything that they do- of course maintaining those buses here in this facility amongst the six bays in which we are standing right now is also very important. We are very appreciative of our transportation people. I think that they are excited. They will tell you that this is long overdue,” said Phenix City Schools Superintendent, Randy Wilkes.
