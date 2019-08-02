Piedmont Columbus Regional’s Northside campus surprises patient for her 96th birthday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Staff at Piedmont Columbus Regional’s Northside campus made sure one of their patients was able to enjoy her birthday while recovering in the hospital.
Norma Little recently suffered a fractured hip and had to have surgery. Unfortunately, this meant brining in her 96th birthday in the hospital.
Hospital staff surprised Little and her family with balloons, cupcakes, and a birthday card to make sure her birthday was still a special day.
Piedmont Columbus Regional wishes Little a happy birthday.
