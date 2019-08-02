Piedmont Columbus Regional’s Northside campus surprises patient for her 96th birthday

By Olivia Gunn | August 2, 2019 at 4:54 PM EDT - Updated August 2 at 5:58 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Staff at Piedmont Columbus Regional’s Northside campus made sure one of their patients was able to enjoy her birthday while recovering in the hospital.

Norma Little recently suffered a fractured hip and had to have surgery. Unfortunately, this meant brining in her 96th birthday in the hospital.

Hospital staff surprised Little and her family with balloons, cupcakes, and a birthday card to make sure her birthday was still a special day.

Piedmont Columbus Regional wishes Little a happy birthday.

