Staying Steamy with PM Storms

This pattern will keep higher than average rain chances in the forecast each afternoon and evening through Monday (40-50% coverage). Keep in mind, any of these storms that develop have the potential to produce gusty winds, frequent lightning, and heavy rain. With more clouds than sun around, highs should top out closer to the low 90s, but the heat looks to build back in next week again. Past Monday, next week trends a little drier with some more sunshine and just isolated thundershowers in the forecast before a front moving toward the Valley late next week brings some hit-or-miss storms each day.