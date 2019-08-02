Surveillance videos released of suspects wanted for vandalizing 2 synagogues in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department surveillance released videos of suspects wanted for vandalizing two synagogues in Columbus.
Two suspects are wanted for the incidents that happened Monday, July 29 between 8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
The video shows the suspects without masks and wearing bandannas covering their faces at the second location. The suspects posted several flyers promoting an organization called Patriot Front, documented as a white nationalist hate group by the SPLC and ADL.
Anyone with information on the suspects’ identity is asked to contact the Columbus Police Department at 706-225-4345.
