Surveillance videos released of suspects wanted for vandalizing 2 synagogues in Columbus

*** PRESS RELEASE *** JEWISH SYNAGOGUE TRESPASSERS/VANDALS PRESS RELEASE 2 OF 3 (Please review all 3 related press releases for different videos and still images.) The Columbus Police Department Property Crimes Unit is seeking public assistance regarding two incidents that occurred on Monday, July 29, 2019 between 8PM - 9:30PM at the two synagogues located in Columbus, GA. The 2 individuals captured in these video surveillance clips are wearing the same clothing at both locations. This video shows both individuals without masks. They were wearing bandannas covering their faces at the second location. Several flyers were posted promoting an organization called "Patriot Front," which has been documented as a white nationalist hate group by the SPLC and ADL. These 2 individuals are wanted for questioning in connection with these incidents. Please review this video and related still images. If you recognize either of these individuals or have any knowledge about these incidents, please contact the primary investigator: SGT Thomas Hill at 706-225-4345. Anonymous tips maybe submitted via the link below: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?enc=A0uW7bOrWH9ON7EXpuCq29i1fvjkHl+PN09EInJWdR4=