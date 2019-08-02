21-year-old dies after being shot near Boxwood Blvd. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -Columbus Police are investigating after a shooting last night that left one local man dead.
21-year old-Jaylin Williams was the victim of the fatal shooting, according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan.
The shooting occurred near Boxwood Boulevard and Wallace Drive in Columbus on Thursday night.
Upon Officers arrival, Williams was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead from his injuries at around 1:30 a.m.
At this time there is no information on suspects or arrests in the case.
This is a developing story.
