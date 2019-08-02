8-year-old girl shot in neck near Garrett Pine Subdivision in Midland

MIDLAND, Ga. (WTVM) - One person is in Police custody after the accidental shooting of a young child last night in Midland.
Authorities say an 8-year-old girl was accidentally shot by her 10-year-old brother Thursday night at the Garrett Pine Subdivision off of Garrett Road.
The young girl was reportedly shot in the back of the neck. She was taken by ambulance to Columbus Piedmont Regional before being airlifted to an Atlanta area hospital. She is expected to make a full recovery.
Lt. Dowe with the Columbus Police Department says that Charlejah’s brother found the guns after a 17-year-old cousin brought them into the home. The cousin has been charged with possession of firearm under 18 years of age, reckless conduct, and theft by receiving stolen property.
It is not yet clear if the children’s parents were home at the time of the shooting.
This is a developing story. Stay with News Leader 9 for the latest updates.
