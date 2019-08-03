Columbus church holds health fair in conjunction with school supply giveaway

By Alex Jones | August 3, 2019 at 6:45 PM EDT - Updated August 3 at 7:21 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One Columbus church held a health fair with kids heading back to school in mind.

Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church held a back to school book bag giveaway including a health fair on Aug. 3.

Kids were able to get free haircuts and hairstyles and a backpack with all the school supplies needed for their grade.

“I made a vow that when I became pastor here at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church that I wanted our church to continue to be a help to our community,” said Pastor David Stallion.

