Columbus church holds health fair in conjunction with school supply giveaway

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One Columbus church held a health fair with kids heading back to school in mind.
Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church held a back to school book bag giveaway including a health fair on Aug. 3.
Kids were able to get free haircuts and hairstyles and a backpack with all the school supplies needed for their grade.
“I made a vow that when I became pastor here at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church that I wanted our church to continue to be a help to our community,” said Pastor David Stallion.
