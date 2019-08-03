Community leaders come together to give at-risk youth school supplies

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A joint collaboration between several community organizations brought school supplies to at-risk youth in the community.
The Akili Society, Alpha Phi Aplha Fraternity, Fountain City Mardi Gras Association, Mildred L. Terry Library and Chattahoochee Valley Big Brother Big Sisters joined forces to gather 100 backpacks with school supplies to give out.
The goal of this outreach is to encourage at-risk youth in the surrounding area with school supplies, hair grooming coupons, public programs and library information.
“It’s vital to the community. We want all the kids in Ft. Benning, Phenix City…to have a successful year. Anything that we can do to help kids go back to school successful and ready on day one is just a plus,” said Chapter President Dr. Rocky R. Marsh.
The Royal Court members of the Fountain City Mardi Gras Association distributed the backpacks.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.