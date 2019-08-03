Davis Broadcasting in Columbus hosts 20th annual Tools 4 School Supply Giveaway

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Davis Broadcasting in Columbus hosted its 20th annual Tools 4 School Supply Giveaway Friday evening.
The event took place at the Columbus Public Library. Parents and students were lined up ready to get what they need for the new school year.
Davis Broadcasting gave away all sorts of supplies and backpacks to meet the needs of very grade level. The company said the giveaway is done each year to make sure students have what they need to have a successful school year and for parents to not have to worry about buying supplies.
"School in itself is hard enough for kids,” said Geniece Granville, Davis Broadcasting’s general manager. “They go through all types of things, self-image and getting good grades, and the last thing they need to worry about is what they have in their hand, their supplies. They should be ready with the things they need.”
"We created a very education atmosphere so we can start the school off correctly," said Travolta Bynam, Foxie 105 radio personality.
DJ OO Kee cranked up the music while children waited in line. Students could pick up a book and get their creative juices flowing ahead of the school year.
David Broadcasting partners with the Chattahoochee Valley Libraries each year to host the event.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.