EXCLUSIVE: Parents of Mariah Farrow reflect on her life after man sentenced for her murder

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s been nearly four years since Mariah Farrow, a Columbus State University freshman, was shot and killed in Phenix City.
Her ex-boyfriend, Demetrius Dorsey, is now sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.
Farrow’s parents are not happy with the outcome and said that wanted Dorsey to receive the death penalty. Her parents sat down with News Leader 9’s Mya Johnson in an exclusive interview to reflect on their daughter and how she had dreams of becoming an attorney.
