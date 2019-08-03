GBI investigating shooting on Trigville St. in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Ga. (WTVM) - Manchester police have turned over a shooting case to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
According to the Manchester Police Department, a shooting occurred on Trigville St. in Meriwether County on August 2.
Police also say that they have since turned the case over to the GBI.
There is no information at this time on any potential victims or suspects.
News Leader 9 is working to learn more information as it becomes available.
