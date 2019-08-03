One man dead after five vehicle accident on Hwy. 165 in Russell Co.

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A metro-Atlanta man has died after being involved in a five vehicle accident in Russell County.
Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry, Jr. has confirmed that a man who appears to be in his fifties from Austell, Ga. was killed in the collision. His identity is being withheld at this time as his family has not yet been notified.
The accident is said to have occurred on Hwy. 165 near Brickyard Rd.
There is no word on any other injuries at this time.
