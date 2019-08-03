Typical Summer Storms This Weekend

Typical August weather is expected around the Valley for this weekend, with highs around 90 degrees, and afternoon storms to help cool us off. Rain chances look slightly higher though for Sunday versus today. Looking ahead to next week, rain chances look slightly lower compared to this weekend, but other than that, much of the same with highs in the lower 90s.
In the tropics, were monitoring a disturbance to the east of the Lesser Antilles. Development chances were high earlier in the week, however, the National Hurricane Center has since decreased those odds thanks to hostile conditions. Other than that, tropics remain quiet!
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.