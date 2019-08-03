Wynnbook Baptist Church in Columbus hosts Foster Family Appreciation Day

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A church in Columbus hosted its Foster Family Appreciation Day on Friday.
Wynnbrook Baptist Church provided a day of food, games, and pony rides for foster kids in the Chattahoochee Valley. The day of fun and food took place at Chick-fil-A restaurants in Columbus.
Every student in attendance from Muscogee County received a backpack and water bottle. Students from Alabama took home a free lunchbox.
"It's important to strengthen our communities and we think events like this help strengthen our community,” said Alex Vann, owner/operator at Chick-fil-A on Wynnton Road and Manchester Expressway. “There’s a lot of pulling apart in our world today and we want to do things to bring people together. We think Chick-fil-A is pretty good at bringing people together six days a week and never on Sundays.
Several other churches volunteered for the event along with the Foster Love Ministry.
