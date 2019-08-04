Doctor offers tips to avoid back-to-school germs

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - August is National Wellness Month, and also the start of the school year, but doctors say that when kids get together in the classroom, that can be a breeding place for communicable germs.
“Once the school year starts there is a boom of infections,” said Stopwatch Urgent Care’s Dr. Oscar Almeida.
Doctors say that when kids gather in the classroom, so do their germs, and if kids aren't careful, those germs could quickly spread to classmates and even travel outside of the classroom and into the home, making the whole family sick.
“Several things that we need to consider as the children go back to school, first and foremost, is good hygiene practices. The other thing that is important to consider is proper cough etiquette especially since the infections often times are transmitted through the nose or mouth and that way you can minimize that,” said Almeida.
Teachers say that they also take precautionary measures to help stop the spread of germs.
“When they would leave to go to art or P.E. we were wiping down chairs and desks with Clorox wipes. We were spraying the room with Lysol, we were doing whatever, but a lot of times it’s just basically the keep your hands to yourself thing. We do teach them that when you cough or sneeze that you cover in here and not use your hands and then we’re not spreading it that way as well,” said educator, Wendy Overstreet.
Doctors recommended making sure your kids are vaccinated and say that washing your hands regularly with soap and warm water could also help stop the spread of germs.
