Eight people arrested for selling alcohol to minors in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department has taken eight people into custody following a detail targeting the underage sale of alcohol to minors.
The Special Victims Unit went to 32 stores across Columbus. Fifteen of those stores were located in north Columbus and seventeen stores were in south Columbus.
According to police, the detail targeted both convenience and package stores.
The following people were arrested during the detail:
- Remeshehand Bhalodi, 65
- Jasmine Daughtry, 24
- Mia Freeman, 20
- Denise Lecroy, 32
- Rozlin Pearce, 22
- Monika Robertson, 58
- Anshuman Vyas, 29
- Jasmine Williams, 28
The store locations that led to these arrests include:
- Chevron in the 4000 block of Miller Road
- Chevron in the 3400 block of Victory Drive
- Circle K in the 1700 block of South Lumpkin Road
- Fuel Tech in the 2200 block of 2nd Avenue
- Liberty in the 4200 block of Victory Drive
- Circle K in the 2200 block of Ft. Benning Road
- Circle K in the 1600 block of Manchester Expressway
- Raceway in the 4300 block of Victory Drive
The Special Operations Unit is tasked with enforcing laws dealing with alcohol violations within the Columbus city limits.
Captain Debra Kennedy with the Special Operations Unit says her advice to store owners is to educate their employees on the law. She also advises employees to check the identification of every individual attempting to buy alcohol.
All eight of those arrested have since been released from the Muscogee County Jail.
