Ivey orders flags at half-staff for Texas, Ohio shooting victims

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Gov. Kay Ivey has ordered Alabama’s flags to be lowered to half-staff to honor the victims in Saturday’s two mass shootings that have shaken the country.
In a tweet, Ivey said President Donald Trump has requested flags be lowered for the victims in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio.
“Let us remember the lives lost in these senseless acts of violence. Alabama stands with our friends in Texas and Ohio,” Ivey said.
Ivey says the flags should remain at half-staff until sunset on Aug. 8.
Twenty-nine people were killed and at least 50 were injured in the two shootings.
