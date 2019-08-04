More Storms Expected Today

Much of the same for Sunday, with typical pop-up showers and storms expected to fire across the Valley this afternoon. Some of these storms could be on the strong side, with heavy rain, frequent lightning, gusty winds, and small hail all possible. Would not be surprised if we saw some patchy fog overnight into Monday morning, before more storms get going Monday afternoon. As for Tuesday & beyond, NW winds will help filter in drier air, and will help lower rain chances for the rest of the week, though storms won't completely go away. We'll have to watch to our north for thunderstorm complexes.