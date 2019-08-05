Celebration of life held for man on Broadway in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The life of a homeless man who was known to many in Columbus was celebrated on Monday.
Loved ones and community members came together on Broadway to remember the life of Jerry Mercer. Mercer often frequented the Downtown area.
Everyone was invited to share a few words or just listen to those that Mercer touched in some way.
Columbus, Georgia is one of those unique towns that people care about the community and they care about the people that make up the community,” said Chaplain Neil Richardson. “Jerry did not only prove that, he was part of that."
Uptown Columbus hosted the celebration along with the United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley Home for Good.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.