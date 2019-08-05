Cities in the Chattahoochee Valley nominated in ‘South’s Best’ competition

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Several cities in the Chattahoochee Valley are nominated in Southern Living’s “South’s Best” 2020 competition.
Opelika, Alabama and Americus, Georgia are nominated for the South’s Best Small Town. Columbus is nominated as the South’s Best City and Auburn is nominated for the South’s Best College Town.
2019 winners for the Best Small Town include Beaufort, North Carolina and St. Augustine, Florida. Athens, Georgia and Chapel Hill, North Carolina won the Best College Town.
To cast your votes, click here.
