Columbus murder suspect found guilty for 2015 Cusseta Rd. shooting

Demartre Harris, found guilty of 2015 Columbus murder (Source: Muscogee County Sheriff's Office)
By Alex Jones | August 5, 2019 at 11:08 AM EDT - Updated August 5 at 11:08 AM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus murder suspect has learned in his fate following a trial for a 2015 Cusseta Rd. shooting.

Demartre Harris has been found guilty on multiple charges, including murder, for the death of Marcus Bowden.

Bowden was shot and killed during a brive-by shooting along Cusseta Rd. in Columbus when he was standing in his front yard.

A jury found Harris not guilty of malice murder, but found him guilty of the following charges:

  • Felony murder
  • Three counts of aggravated assault
  • Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

