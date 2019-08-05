Columbus murder suspect found guilty for 2015 Cusseta Rd. shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus murder suspect has learned in his fate following a trial for a 2015 Cusseta Rd. shooting.
Demartre Harris has been found guilty on multiple charges, including murder, for the death of Marcus Bowden.
A jury found Harris not guilty of malice murder, but found him guilty of the following charges:
- Felony murder
- Three counts of aggravated assault
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime
