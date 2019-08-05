Columbus, Opelika communities participating in National Night Out

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Police and residents in Columbus and Opelika are getting ready to combat crime in the annual National Night Out.
The event gives residents the opportunity to get to know their local police officers while also addressing their concerns in the community.
Police in both communities go on a ride throughout the city to see people across their community.
You can meet Columbus police at the Columbus Civic Center at 5:00 p.m. EDT on Aug. 6. Officials will begin their city-wide ride at 6:00 p.m.
