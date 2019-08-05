EXCLUSIVE: Family, friends react to the shooting death of 24-year-old Manchester man

MANCHESTER, Ga. (WTVM) - Loved ones of 24-year-old K’mrye Jernard “KJ” Couch are shocked and heartbroken after he was shot and killed Friday, Aug. 2.
In an exclusive interview with News Leader 9, Couch’s cousin, longtime friend and the mother of his children all shared how his surprising death has upset the entire Manchester community.
“He had this 100-watt smile that just lit up the room," Kim Hendricks, Couch’s longtime family friend and former teacher, said. "It was the first thing that drew me to him, just always smiling.”
Couch was known and loved by many, both in his hometown of Manchester and beyond.
He was a loving and playful father to three young children, all under six years old. Couch’s girlfriend and the mother of his children, Amanda Pouncey, said he was very devoted to his children.
“[He would] take them to get ice cream," she said. "They did that a lot. And they’d go to the park. That was their thing.”
According to authorities, Couch was shot and killed after an altercation on Trigville Street in Manchester. He was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.
“He just had so much to offer that was taken away way, way too quick,” Hendricks said.
His loved ones said the days since his death have been a blur.
“I haven’t wrapped my mind around it,” Pouncey said.
Couch’s cousin, Drae Dixon, agreed.
“[It’s a ] hard pill to swallow," Dixon said. "[I] still don’t believe it.”
Hendricks said it’s been hard to keep her mind off Couch’s death.
“I try to keep myself busy, so I don’t think about it," she said. “It just hits me out of the blue, and it takes my breath away.”
They said Couch was truly one of a kind.
“I met him when he was in the fourth grade," Hendricks said. "He was just this great kid. You spent any time with him, your sides and your jaws were just killing you because you had just laughed so hard.”
Pouncey said Couch always kept her laughing.
“He was always in good spirits, even in the worst situation possible," she said.
Dixon said his cousin was loved by many.
“[He was] easy to get along with, a very humble, loving and caring person," he said. "We’re going to miss him.”
The three said this time is especially hard for Couch’s mother who lost her other son in a car accident about 10 years ago. Couch was her last living child.
“Everyone pray for my family and loved ones," Dixon said. "Say a prayer.”
The investigation is ongoing and is being conducted by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. anyone with any information on the case is asked to call the GBI or Manchester police.
