Ga., Ala. state leaders react to Texas, Ohio mass shootings
A woman sits next to a sign with a message that reads: ¨No More Guns! Make Love¨, in Juarez, Mexico, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, where people are gathering for a vigil for the 3 Mexican nationals who were killed in an El Paso shopping-complex shooting. Twenty people were killed and more than two dozen injured in a shooting Saturday in a busy shopping area in the Texas border town of El Paso, the state’s governor said. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez) (Source: Christian Chavez)
By Alex Jones | August 4, 2019 at 9:02 PM EDT - Updated August 4 at 9:02 PM

(WTVM) - Nearly 30 Americans lost their lives in two mass shootings happening less than 24 hours apart from one another in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio.

20 people were killed in a shooting at an El Paso Walmart that U.S. Attorney John Bash is treating as a case of domestic terrorism.

In Dayton, Ohio, nine people were killed and 27 more injured by a gunman in an entertainment district. The shooter was killed by police. His sister was among the dead.

State leaders in Georgia and Alabama are reacting on social media to these tragic events.

Georgia’s Republican Governor Brian Kemp retweeted an article from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, saying he and his family have the victims and their families in their prayers.

Republican U.S. Senator from Georgia David Perdue tweeted, condemning the attacks and thanking first responders, saying:

Georgia’s second U.S. Senator, Johnny Isakson, also a Republican, offered his condolences in a pair of tweets, saying:

Republican Representative Drew Ferguson, representing Georgia’s 3rd congressional district called the attacks senseless and cowardly.

Alabama’s Republican Governor Kay Ivey has ordered flags being lowered to half-staff in honor of the victims.

U.S. Senator from Alabama Richard Shelby, a Republican, called the loss of so many lives “heartbreaking" in his tweet, saying:

Democratic U.S. Senator from Alabama Doug Jones created a string of tweets about the shootings, which he calls “our failure.”

