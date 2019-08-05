Ga., Ala. state leaders react to Texas, Ohio mass shootings

(WTVM) - Nearly 30 Americans lost their lives in two mass shootings happening less than 24 hours apart from one another in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio.
In Dayton, Ohio, nine people were killed and 27 more injured by a gunman in an entertainment district. The shooter was killed by police. His sister was among the dead.
State leaders in Georgia and Alabama are reacting on social media to these tragic events.
Georgia’s Republican Governor Brian Kemp retweeted an article from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, saying he and his family have the victims and their families in their prayers.
Republican U.S. Senator from Georgia David Perdue tweeted, condemning the attacks and thanking first responders, saying:
Georgia’s second U.S. Senator, Johnny Isakson, also a Republican, offered his condolences in a pair of tweets, saying:
Republican Representative Drew Ferguson, representing Georgia’s 3rd congressional district called the attacks senseless and cowardly.
U.S. Senator from Alabama Richard Shelby, a Republican, called the loss of so many lives “heartbreaking" in his tweet, saying:
Democratic U.S. Senator from Alabama Doug Jones created a string of tweets about the shootings, which he calls “our failure.”
