More Heat & Storms This Week

Storms look to fizzle out as we head into your Monday night, with that loss of daytime heating. Don’t be surprised if there is more patchy dense fog Tuesday morning around the Valley. A big trough will set-up over the eastern US, putting us under northwesterly flow, bringing drier air into the Valley. This will generally lead to lower rain chances compared to what we have seen over the past few days. Only thing is that the occasional disturbance will bring stormier weather on Wednesday & Saturday. Either way, expect a chance of storms each afternoon, with highs in the lower 90s, and lows in the 70s through the weekend. As for the tropics, all is quiet in the Atlantic.