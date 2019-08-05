Muggy Days Ahead for the First Week of August

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Monday brings another opportunity for showers and storms firing up during the afternoon hours as the Eastern U.S. remains under a trough of low pressure, helping to enhance rain chances each day. There will still be some balmy sunshine in the mix of course, but highs are only expected to top out in the low 90s.
Rain chances don’t look quite as impressive past today, only a 20-30% chance of some isolated storms during the PM hours. With less of a chance of a rainy cooldown in the afternoons, highs will climb more easily into the low to mid 90s. A front approaching the Valley later in the week will usher in better rain chances again by Friday and Saturday, so factor that into your weekend plans. All in all, the first week of school for many looking pretty typical for early August. The humidity alone will account for feels like temperatures pushing into the upper 90s over the next several days. Keep it cool, y’all!
