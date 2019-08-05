Muggy Days Ahead for the First Week of August

Rain chances don’t look quite as impressive past today, only a 20-30% chance of some isolated storms during the PM hours. With less of a chance of a rainy cooldown in the afternoons, highs will climb more easily into the low to mid 90s. A front approaching the Valley later in the week will usher in better rain chances again by Friday and Saturday, so factor that into your weekend plans. All in all, the first week of school for many looking pretty typical for early August. The humidity alone will account for feels like temperatures pushing into the upper 90s over the next several days. Keep it cool, y’all!