Three separate school supply giveaways stretch across Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Different community organizations in Columbus all chose today to host their very own back to school bashes, stretching across the city and providing school supplies to hundreds of children.
Back to school season is in full swing and The Kappa Alpha Sigma alumnae chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho wants to make sure those students have what they need to get ready for the school year with Operation Big Book Bag at Edgewood Presbyterian Church on Macon Rd. in Columbus.
Watch News Leader 9′s Mya Johnson’s live interview with organizers in the video above!
The Edge Church and Overflo Outreach Ministries hosted their annual Back to School Jam where they were giving away backpacks filled with school supplies. Their goal was to make sure parents and students are all geared up and ready for the new school year, so in addition to the backpacks, they also provided free haircuts from Overflo Barber Shop.
Families were able to let loose and have a little fun before the school year starts back with free food, games, face painting and some tunes.
Pastor Vincent Bell with the Edge Church says there’s nothing like being able to give back to the community and students expressing how thankful they are ahead of the school year.
“It makes us feel great that we are able to bless people, to be able to help parents out all at the same time. Like this year, we are expecting 500 people, but we have already surpassed that number in giving out book bags and blessing people already. We probably now have 600 book bags. Everything is free,” said Pastor Bell.
“It’s really cool because you see parents struggling to get school supplies because they don’t have the money. Sometimes, you see people coming together and buying everything, ‘here, you go, you have this’ and you don’t have to go back to the store to buy everything they need; you already go it right here,” said Emmanuel Ellis, a Harris County High School student coming to get a book bag.
Pastor Bell says it doesn’t end there, they also go into the schools with a supply closet, so students can be successful throughout the year.
A third was a third back to school bash in the Fountain City was the second annual Tri-city Back to School Bash at the Frank Chester Recreation Center. This was put on by reach for your dreams along with more organizations coming together to provide free school supplies, blessing bags, hair cuts and hot dogs.
They also had a fashion show, games, vendors and performers all free and open to the public. Organizers say the goal is to try and take a load off for parents especially those with multiple kids in school.
Radio station 98.3 The Beat was there hosting the event and giving away prizes for who had the best dance moves in the building.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.