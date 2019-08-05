U.S. Congressmen, Columbus Mayor to tour Ralston Towers facilities

A news release from Congressman Sanford Bishop’s office states he and Congressman Drew Ferguson will join Henderson on a tour of Ralston Towers today.
The group will tour common areas of the facility as well as vacant units.
Mayor Henderson said there have been ongoing problems at the facility for over two years and the low-income individuals are not being provided a facility that meets the minimum standard expected.
“Our intention is to re-evaluate whether or not it’s the right organization to partner with,” said Henderson.
The tour is scheduled from 1:50 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 5.
