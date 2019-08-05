War Eagle: Auburn fan day scheduled for Aug. 10

AUBURN, Ala. (WBRC) - Auburn fans will have a chance this Saturday to meet their Tigers just weeks before the 2019 season.
The annual Auburn Fan Day is being held Aug. 10 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. The event will take place behind the Auburn Athletics Complex in the Indoor Practice Facility and Watson Fieldhouse.
Fans will have the opportunity to interact with their favorite coaches and players and get autographs. The 2019 football team will be located in the Indoor Practice Facility along with the volleyball, equestrian and soccer teams. Head football coach Gus Malzahn will be located on the bottom floor of the Auburn Athletics Complex and Aubie, cheerleaders and Tiger Paws will be in the Watson Fieldhouse.
Entrance to the practice facility area will be from the Beard-Eaves Memorial Coliseum parking lot on the north side of the facility.
