Artist paints 5-story mural in Downtown Columbus

“So, this is Mrs. Columbus, the statue that’s at Lanora Sarling Park that’s at the corner of Buena Vista and Wynnton Road. It’s right next to the Columbus Museum. It’s one of the first things that I became acquainted with or that I associated with Columbus. So, it always kind of stuck out to me that she’s moving forward looking back, and this is called Heritage Tower and that’s kind of the idea of Heritage,” said Johnson.