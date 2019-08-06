Cyntoia Brown scheduled to leave prison after clemency

In this May 23, 2018, file pool photo, Cyntoia Brown, a woman serving a life sentence for killing a man when she was a 16-year-old prostitute, smiles at family members during her clemency hearing at Tennessee Prison for Women in Nashville, Tenn. Brown who said she was a teenage sex-trafficking victim when she killed a man in 2004 is scheduled to be released from prison on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, after being granted clemency. (Lacy Atkins/The Tennessean via AP, Pool, File) (Source: Lacy Atkins)