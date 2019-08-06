Foggy Morning Before Another Steamy Afternoon

Rain coverage does not look quite as impressive today through Thursday with just a 20-30% chance of a few showers and storms during the PM hours. Of course, any of these storms that do develop can produce frequent lightning, downpours, and gusty winds at times – par for the course in the summer months! As we head toward the weekend, a front sliding into the Southeast will enhance rain chances again during the afternoons and evenings into early next week, but not expecting a washout; just hit-and-miss storms as per usual. And humidity running steadily high for the long haul!