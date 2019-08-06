Foggy Morning Before Another Steamy Afternoon

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Dealing with some dense fog across parts of the Valley this morning, but any lingering fog should fade away by mid-morning with a mix of sun and clouds on tap for Tuesday afternoon. Highs will climb seasonably into the low 90s the next few days, but feels like temperatures will run hotter than that with the typical summertime humidity in place.
Rain coverage does not look quite as impressive today through Thursday with just a 20-30% chance of a few showers and storms during the PM hours. Of course, any of these storms that do develop can produce frequent lightning, downpours, and gusty winds at times – par for the course in the summer months! As we head toward the weekend, a front sliding into the Southeast will enhance rain chances again during the afternoons and evenings into early next week, but not expecting a washout; just hit-and-miss storms as per usual. And humidity running steadily high for the long haul!
