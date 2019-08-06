Ga. Governor Brian Kemp to participate in ribbon-cutting for Global Callcenter Solutions in Columbus

By Alex Jones | August 6, 2019 at 12:20 PM EDT - Updated August 6 at 12:20 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp will be making a stop in the Fountain City tomorrow.

Gov. Kemp is traveling to Columbus to speak with community groups and participate in the ribbon-cutting for a new business expected to create 600 jobs in the area.

At 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 7, Gov. Kemp will speak to the Columbus Rotary Club at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center.

Following that at 1:30 p.m., he will participate in the ribbon-cutting for Global Callcenter Solutions, located at 500 11th St. in Columbus.

Global Callcenter Solutions was first announced to be coming to Columbus in Sept. 2018 by then-Governor Nathan Deal, who said the company would be investing approximately $4.9 million in Muscogee County.

Gov. Kemp is also traveling to Moultrie and Thomasville to participate in similar events.

